Totem Films Takes on Kosara Mitic’s Berlinale Premiere ’17’

Totem Films has secured the international sales rights for Kosara Mitic’s debut feature, 17, which will make its world premiere next month at the Berlinale in the Perspectives section. The film, a gripping portrayal of trauma and secrecy, follows 17-year-old Sara, played by Eva Kostić, as she navigates a school trip that takes a dark turn. After witnessing a classmate’s sexual assault, Sara forms a lifelong bond with the victim, forging an emotional connection that binds them in silence and shared pain.

Set to debut in the prestigious Perspectives section, 17 marks a significant milestone in Mitic’s career, following the film’s development at the Midpoint Feature Launch. The film received notable recognition at the CineLink Work in Progress event during the Sarajevo Film Festival last summer. Mitic, an alumna of Berlinale Talents, brings an unflinching realism to her storytelling, aiming to expose the cracks in a society that outwardly appears harmonious. The film explores the burden of trauma, which at 17, is never truly an exception. As Mitic put it, “Trauma is carried quietly, gnawing at bones and minds, until silence itself becomes a weapon, leaving wounds that refuse to heal.”

Production and Team Behind the Film

17 is produced by Tomi Salkovski from North Macedonia’s Black Cat production, along with Vlado Bulajić and Lija Pogačnik from Slovenia’s December, and Miroslav Mogorović from Serbia’s Art and Popcorn. The production team has managed to create a raw and empathetic portrayal of adolescence, prompting a deep discussion among Totem Films’ feminist team. Totem CEO Bérénice Vincent praised Mitic for her approach, saying, “With infinite empathy for her protagonist, Kosara plunges us into the brutality of being 17.”

In addition to 17, Totem Films is also bringing to Berlin Allegro Pastell by Anna Roller and Roya by Mahnaz Mohammadi, both set to premiere in the Panorama section. Furthermore, Totem will accompany Roller’s upcoming third feature, Manatee, to the Berlinale Co-Production Market.