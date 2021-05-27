Tori Spelling Teases Season 13 Appearance With Josh Flagg on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’

Tori Spelling, who teased a cameo on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 13, appears to be joining the list of guest stars on the show.

She posted a photo of herself with Josh Flagg and his husband Bobby Boyd on Instagram, along with a caption indicating that she will appear on the show next season. She wrote, “Filming Million Dollar Listing…” “In BH for @bravotv with my friends @joshflagg1 and @bboydla, as well as the lovely @carlyjsteel.” Spelling did not say whether she was buying or selling on the show, which also features Carly Steel.

On Instagram Live, Tori Spelling and Josh Flagg got into some trouble.

In 2018, Spelling made headlines after going live on Instagram after a few too many adult beverages at Flagg’s house. Spelling and her children were celebrating Flagg’s one-year anniversary with Boyd at his home.

When Flagg decided to watch her film, Troop Beverly Hills, she rummaged through his refrigerator with glee. When she went live, however, fans were taken aback and reacted angrily when she appeared to slur her words. According to Radar Online, one person asked, “Are you drunk?” Another person added, “Yo, you been drinking girl?” “In another post to her Instagram story, she screamed while rolling around with her kids and Flagg in bed,” Radar Online continued.

In this photo, you can see the best realtor on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles if you look closely. *Hint: look to the left of the photo.

Spelling later replied to the remarks. “I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all,” Spelling said. “Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up #endcyberbullying.”

Tori Spelling was a rumored ‘RHOBH’ cast member

Spelling