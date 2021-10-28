Tori Spelling is ‘trapped’ in her marriage to Dean McDermott and ‘went ballistic’ after learning this, according to reports.

According to a source, Tori Spelling wants to divorce her 15-year-husband, Dean McDermott.

Spelling, 48, “wants a divorce” from McDermott, 54, with whom she’s been married since 2006, “but she feels imprisoned right now,” according to a source close to the marriage, according to Us Weekly.

According to the source, Spelling and McDermott recently had a “fight” after the “Pretty Hard Cases” actor “went AWOL” for two days following an argument. Spelling and McDermott have five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

When McDermott arrived, he allegedly informed Spelling that he intended to sue her for alimony and child support. The tipster claimed that the co-host of the “90210MG” podcast pointed out that McDermott signed a prenuptial agreement before they married, ensuring that he would not receive any money if they divorced.

However, Spelling recently heard that if they divorce, her husband may still sue her for child support, and she “went ballistic” and is “pissed” at her lawyers, according to the insider.

“Money has always been an issue,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that it is one of the reasons Spelling “feels stuck.”

Despite being “miserable,” the actress supposedly stayed married to McDermott for the sake of their children, according to the insider.

Spelling sparked divorce rumors earlier this month when she was seen with a notepad with the words “assets,” “support,” and “custody” written on it outside a lawyer’s office.

She and McDermott were spotted at Disneyland with all five of their children a few days following her encounter. Both celebs were not wearing their wedding bands at the time, despite having been seen without them on other occasions.

During a recent interview on “The Wendy Williams Show” with a guest presenter, pal Whitney Cummings, Spelling was asked about the separation rumors. Spelling, on the other hand, chose to ignore the question.

“What? Page Six cited her as responding, “You know I’m not going to address that.”

Cummings said, “Fair enough, fair enough.” “We asked, and I love you because this is someone who has firm boundaries and is in charge of the narrative, and she answers the questions [we]want to ask when she wants to ask them, and I appreciate and admire that about you.” During a September appearance on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast, McDermott addressed the allegations of Spelling being seen without her wedding band, saying, “It’s just weird that people need to know.” Why do you require it? The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.