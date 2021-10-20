Tori Spelling Is Angry Outside Her Lawyer’s Office Due To Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling recently fanned speculations that she and her 15-year-husband, Dean McDermott, are divorcing.

Spelling, 48, was spotted outside a lawyer’s office in Los Angeles on Monday, looking enraged while talking on her smartphone. According to Page Six, she also carried a notepad that appeared to suggest to an approaching divorce because it indicated that a discussion about “custody,” “support,” and “assets” was on her agenda for the day.

For her appointment at the attorney’s office, Spelling wore an all-black suit with dark, pointed-toe heels and big shades, according to images obtained by the site. She wore her golden blonde hair in a low ponytail and accented with layered necklaces.

During the discussion, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum was spotted making hostile gestures while clutching her yellow legal notes.

“Pig pen – obtain quotation,” “AAA Jump Start Van,” and “3pm Lawyer – assets – support – custody,” according to close-up photos of Spelling’s notes.

Photographers told Page Six that she stayed in her lawyer’s office for approximately an hour before leaving with McDermott “nowhere in sight.” Spelling got into a large gray Suburban alone himself after what appeared to be an angry phone chat.

Spelling’s representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the source.

Neither the actress nor her spouse have publicly stated that they are divorcing.

McDermott, 54, was seen conversing with two ladies in a parking lot before his children’s soccer game a few days before his wife’s disappearance. He wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the time, which was noticeable.

Last month, the former host of “Chopped Canada” dismissed rumors that he and Spelling had split up.

On the “Feminine Warrior” podcast, he commented, “It’s just bizarre that people need to know.” “‘What is the matter with Tori and Dean? Her ring isn’t on her finger.’ What makes you think you need to know that? What impact will this have on your day?” He went on to declare that he no longer replies to such inquiries, stating, “I don’t respond any longer. ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it,’ it’s as simple as that.” Spelling was pictured without her wedding band in March, which sparked divorce speculations. She fanned the rumors three months later when she revealed to Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” that she and her husband no longer sleep in the same room.

McDermott seems unconcerned about the divorce reports in August. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.