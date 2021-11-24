Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are already “living separate lives,” but they don’t want to split up their family, according to a report.

In recent Instagram photos this week, Spelling fanned the divorce rumors. Without her husband, she shared a photo of their family Christmas cards. She uploaded photographs of their family stockings with their names on them in a subsequent post, but there was none for McDermott.

In the comments section, Spelling addressed the speculations surrounding McDermott’s absence, stating that he was “filming his new feature film in Canada” at the time the Christmas card photo was shot. Regardless, an unnamed insider told People that they were “not in a good place” and that they were “considering their relationship.” “For a long time, they’ve had a cold relationship. They’ve been through the ringer before, but they’ve always managed to emerge unscathed “The outlet was told by a source. “Tori’s trust difficulties haven’t gone away. After he was unfaithful, a part of their relationship was never totally mended. They’ve been living different lifestyles for a long time. They’ll still have family dinners and outings, but it’ll be for the kids.” A second insider told People that the couple’s relationship had “been poor for a really long period, probably over a year.” Regardless, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has no intention of divorcing McDermott.

“However, Tori does not want to split the family,” the source continued. “She believes that the children require the presence of their father. These are their formative years, and they’ve worked hard to stay together for the sake of their children.” Her spouse has a wonderful relationship with their children, according to the source, and he has been “stabilizing for them.” Spelling’s trust troubles with her husband were also discussed by the insider. According to the source, her fears and his stance on the matter — believing they should have moved on by now — resulted in a “very poisonous and rocky situation.” McDermott and Spelling have been married for 15 years. Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4, are their five children.

The couple’s relationship was also discussed with Entertainment Tonight by another insider. According to the anonymous source, Spelling and McDermott have been having marital problems and are just doing things together for the sake of their children.

The tipster confirmed that his infidelity was the cause of his marital problems. Divorce, however, is not in the cards for the two of them, according to reports.