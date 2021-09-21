Topher Grace Shares Fake Spoilers From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Saying, ‘Keep It Between Us.’

Topher Grace, who played Venom in 2007’s “Spider-Man 3,” recently responded to a Reddit query with phony spoilers for the highly awaited film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

When asked if he will feature in the forthcoming “Spider-Man” film, Grace, 43, answered, “Please keep it between us, but yes, I am in it.”

The actor stoked rumors that Venom’s persona might appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Green Goblin, Electro, and Doc Ock will all return in the upcoming “Spider-Man” film, according to Marvel.

The plot opens with “Peter Parker (Tom Holland) sad that everyone knows his identity and then some crazy s–t occurs with Dr. Strange and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) comes into his dimension,” according to the “Home Economics” actor.

“Then Electro and the Green Goblin emerge from one of those ‘energy circles,’ declaring, “It’s spider stompin time.” Then Tom Hardy and I come out and fight it out, and I win (obviously),” he continued. “It’s like it’s not even a fight because I just kick his a– right away.”

He also joked that he doesn’t want to give “too much away,” but that some actors from 1977’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” will make cameo appearances. Grace also made jokes about uninvited crossovers.

“Aquaman and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) cross paths, thanks to Disney’s Han Solo’s ghost from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Wall-Eve E’s robot. Please keep it between us once more,” he said.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Wow, sounds great,” one admirer wrote, playing along with the actor’s spoilers. “You have always been entertaining, but damn dude, you’re killing it,” one fan said, while another added, “Your secret is safe here.” But if I had to choose between Woody Harrelson and you, I’d go with Woody.”

“Lmao ofc!” wrote one user. It’s all so clear now! I’m looking forward to seeing the villains wink at the camera after they give their iconic line, ‘its Spiderman stompin time.’”

On the work front, the actor is currently working on the TV series, “Home Economics,” and last year, he was featured in a political comedy movie, “Irresistible.”

On December 17, 2021, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released.