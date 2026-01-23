Top Wellness Retreats to Visit in 2026

In 2026, wellness retreats are more than just relaxing getaways; they’re essential resets for both body and mind. As more people turn to these spaces for rejuvenation, a new wave of retreats promises not only luxury but also scientifically backed treatments designed to restore balance and well-being. From the tranquil mountains of Switzerland to the tropical rainforests of Mexico, these locations are set to redefine the concept of self-care.

Science and Serenity at The Maybourne Riviera

One of the standout offerings for 2026 comes from the Maybourne Hotel Group’s Surrenne wellness retreat, set against the stunning backdrop of the Côte d’Azur. This sanctuary focuses on evidence-based treatments, combining fitness regimens with holistic rituals. Guests can expect sunrise Lagree workouts, coastal walks, and invigorating sea swims, followed by a calming afternoon of red-light yoga, sound baths, and thermal circuits. Menus crafted by nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson prioritize anti-inflammatory, micronutrient-rich dishes that align with circadian rhythms. The next retreat is scheduled for March 20-24, guided by astrologer Belinda Matwali, who will incorporate electronic music and meditation into the experience. Prices start at £3,900 for four nights, with additional room rates.

Experiential Wellness at Camp Kerala

Turning 20 in 2026, Camp Kerala expands its offerings by introducing SHIFT, a new wellness retreat blending luxury with cutting-edge wellness practices. Hosted at the Winterbourne Estate in Somerset, this program includes energy and breathwork sessions, movement therapies, and cold water therapy. Set in lush woodland and garden environments, SHIFT will be available from February 5-8, with prices starting at £3,500.

Celestial Reset in Ibiza

Six Senses Ibiza offers a one-of-a-kind experience in August 2026, marking the total solar eclipse on August 12 with a “Cosmic Alignment Week.” This program will include meditation, movement, and island-rooted rituals, alongside access to the resort’s wellness offerings like longevity diagnostics and targeted therapies. For £690 per night, guests can take part in rejuvenating therapies and cosmic ceremonies between August 10-16.

Medical and Ancient Healing in Kerala

For those seeking a deeper, more personalized wellness experience, Tulah Clinical Wellness, opening next month, offers a blend of modern medicine and ancient healing practices in Kerala. This retreat combines Ayurveda, Tibetan medicine, and Traditional Chinese Medicine with advanced diagnostics and regenerative therapies. Tulah’s program is informed by genomic and microbiome testing, with stays designed to restore balance to body, mind, and soul. Prices start at £1,190 per night.

Winter Detox at Chenot Palace Weggis

Located in Switzerland, Chenot Palace Weggis has long been a leader in medical wellness, offering programs focused on longevity and prevention. Known for its rigorous detox protocols, the retreat offers targeted therapies and nutritional plans, with a strong emphasis on measurable results. This January, the retreat will host a special detox program featuring celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr, priced at £4,750 for seven nights.

Spiritual Wellness in the Rainforest

For those looking for spiritual healing, One