Top Travel Destinations to Book for 2026: Expert Picks

As January fades into the rearview mirror, travel enthusiasts are looking ahead to 2026, making it the perfect time to start planning their holidays. With Blue Monday behind us, many are already thinking about their next getaway. From budget-friendly options to luxurious escapes, 2026 promises a wide variety of trending destinations. Travel experts Suzannah Ramsdale and Alicia Miller have shared their recommendations for the year ahead in an exciting new episode of The Standard podcast.

2026’s Travel Hot List: From Cantabria Meadows to the New Maldives

This year’s travel recommendations span the globe, with a mix of classic favorites and emerging hotspots. On the list are serene meadows in Cantabria, offering a peaceful retreat for those seeking nature, to the pristine beaches of a newly developed Maldives-style destination for those seeking luxury in an exotic setting. The experts offer suggestions catering to all budgets, ensuring every traveler finds the perfect escape.

For families or groups on a tighter budget, Spain’s Cantabria region offers rolling green hills and charming villages, far removed from the typical tourist trails. Meanwhile, for those with a little more flexibility in their travel funds, the emerging luxury destination, dubbed the “new Maldives,” promises untouched beaches and world-class amenities.

Additionally, 2026 looks set to continue the trend of sauna and wellness travel, with destinations focused on relaxation and wellness gaining increasing popularity. With the growing desire for rejuvenating experiences, many travelers are seeking destinations that offer both serenity and the opportunity to unwind in style.

As we move further into the year, planning for a getaway in 2026 is already on the radar for many travelers. With exciting options for every budget and every interest, now is the time to start booking your next adventure.