Top Things Only True-Blue Fans Know About The Historic Episode of ‘One Piece’ 1000

“One Piece” is one of the world’s longest-running anime series, and on Nov. 21, it broadcast its 1000th episode, marking a significant milestone. The following are some details regarding the historic episode that only true blue fans are aware of.

Crunchyroll’s servers crashed at the premiere of the “One Piece” 1000 anime. Crunchyroll is an American distributor, publishing, production, and licensing company that specializes in streaming manga, dorama, and anime. Crunchyroll servers have only gone down a handful of times so far, the most recent of which occurred during the Tournament of Power of “Dragon Ball Super.” The creators of the successful anime also shared a new promo visual on Instagram, which portrays the kingly-looking Monkey D. Luffy wearing his famed straw hat and cloak, which resembles Gol D. Roger’s. A collage behind him depicts some of the anime’s most memorable moments.

Fans in Japan can enter a contest to win special prizes and other “One Piece”-related products to commemorate the anime’s 1000th episode. Unbeknownst to many, the epic episode was made available to 80 countries over the weekend, with special showing scheduled around the United States.

More than 100 theaters in France, the world’s second-largest manga and anime market, hosted a marathon screening.

The series’ billboards have also been placed in numerous locations. In Los Angeles, a massive “One Piece” 1000 billboard has been constructed, while another can be seen in New York. Meanwhile, in Tokyo’s Shibuya Station, a big banner displaying the series’ major characters can be found.

The restored opener “We Are” was also a hit with fans, and it was only available on episode 1000. From the first through the 47th episode of the anime, the introduction was used.

“Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Unite!” is the title of “One Piece” 1000. With the addition of the newest member of the crew, the First Son of the Sea and former Shichibukai Jimbei, this is the first time all of the Straw Hats have fought together.

Fans were also treated to some old footage of Straw Hat members from the beginning of the series. The anime premiered in 1999, a few years after the manga was published in Japan.