‘Too Much Sexy For One Screen,’ George Clooney says of working with Ben Affleck.

George Clooney joked about why he wouldn’t want to co-star in a film with Ben Affleck. Both performers spoke out about the idea of ever sharing the screen at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Oct. 3 outside the DGA Theater Complex.

Affleck told ET, “We had a terrific experience working together earlier, he produced ‘Argo’ with me,” alluding to the 2012 drama that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. “He just has so much experience doing what he does, doing this job, and it’s like a gift. Because it cuts through the clutter to get to the x, y, and z. He went on to say, “Bing, bang, boom.”

Clooney, Affleck continued, is “the best, most exact director” he has ever worked with, according to Affleck. “He is simply so excellent and so brilliant and creates such a great environment,” he added, adding that Clooney should recruit him if he wants to work with him in the future.

“He’s an incredibly brilliant actor, and what I discovered about George as an actor is that George truly understands how to calibrate a performance,” Affleck said. “He is acutely aware of the audience’s expectations. The truth is, he’s just a natural at this,” he added.

While Affleck has stated that he would love to work with Clooney in a film, Clooney believes that appearing with Affleck is not a good idea. He laughed, “He’s a foot taller than me!” “When I stand next to this guy, he makes me look like Mickey Rooney,” he added.

Clooney also stated that having both him and Affleck in a film would be “too much attractive for one screen,” claiming that “he’s a one-time sexiest man.” “But not a second time,” says the narrator. That’s all I’m going to say. However, I believe that would be too attractive for one film,” he swiftly added, referring to his titles as People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006.

“The Tender Bar” also stars Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Loyd, in addition to Affleck. The film will be released in theaters on December 17, 2022, and on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.