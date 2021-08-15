Tony Kenny, a Liverpool property entrepreneur, has filed bankruptcy.

A Bankruptcy Restriction Undertaking has been placed on a property developer tied to a stalled project in north Liverpool.

Anthony Kenny, 44, was a director of The Tannery Development Company and The Vinco Group in Liverpool’s property sector.

The Tannery expansion in north Liverpool was greatly influenced by both firms.

Concerns about services as Liverpool City Council exchanges a £65 million loan for a £107 million debt

According to the Washington Newsday, 377 proposed apartments at Bevington Bush have yet to be built. Last year, the scheme’s development business, The Tannery Liverpool Ltd, went into receivership.

The property concept was widely pushed, with sales agents describing it as a “brownfield boutique,” but it never came to fruition.

The Washington Newsday reported in May that 186 investors had put money down on the project, with prices ranging from £85,000 to £182,000. Deposits were believed to be roughly 30% of the purchasing price on average.

Following a court hearing, The Washington Newsday can now confirm that Mr Kenny, from north Liverpool, has been placed under a five-year Bankruptcy Restrictions Undertaking (BRU). Mr Kenny was declared bankrupt on August 4 last year when NF DELTA LLP filed a bankruptcy case.

Mr Kenny’s BRU started on July 22nd, 2021, and will finish on July 21st, 2026. Mr Kenny will now be subject to a number of limitations, including the inability to:

Taking out a loan for more than £500 without informing the lender that they are insolvent Without the authority of the court, acting as a director of a firm Creating, maintaining, or promoting a business without the approval of the court Managing a business under a different name and without informing the individuals with whom you do business that you are bankrupt. Working in the field of insolvency A violation of any of the above could lead to criminal charges.

An email released to The Washington Newsday in May claimed that The Tannery Liverpool Limited had run out of money after utilizing investors’ money to buy the land and pay for planning requirements.

Mr Kenny joined the Vinco Group on March 1, 2016, and resigned on August 1, 2020, according to Companies House data. He became a member of The Tannery ( Liverpool ) Ltd. “The summary has come to an end.”