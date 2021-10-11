Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s collaboration, ‘Love For Sale,’ debuts at No. 1 on the jazz charts.

“Love For Sale,” the second collaboration between iconic singer Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, easily topped Billboard’s Traditional jazz albums and overall jazz albums charts.

Bennett’s record is his 15th No. 1 on the Billboard traditional jazz albums chart. According to Billboard, he is closely followed by 54-year-old Harry Connick Jr., who has the most No. 1 tunes in the 54-year history of the traditional jazz albums list.

Aside from the jazz charts, the album also charted at number eight on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart.

The official music video for “Love For Sale” debuted on YouTube on September 18 and has since surpassed one million views.

“I’m singing with Tony B!” Lady Gaga says in the music video, which begins with a close-up image of musical instruments and the song’s score sheet. Bennett laughs a split second before the track’s opening note is played.

“Love For Sale” features renditions of Cole Porter songs such as “Night And Day,” “I Get a Kick Out Of You,” and “It’s De-Lovely.”

Bennett and Lady Gaga’s first joint album, “Cheek To Cheek,” debuted at No. 1 on all of the above-mentioned charts in 2014 and went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2015.

In light of Lady Gaga’s deteriorating health, the recording of “Love For Sale” was hailed as a “gift.”

On October 4, the pop star told USA Today, “It was a gift.”

“It’s a gift that I’ll cherish to the end of my days. Tony’s presence in my life has had a profound impact on me. I don’t believe Frank Sinatra lied when he declared he was the best singer in the world.” Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said the recording of “Love For Sale,” her second and final album with Bennett, was emotional because of the nonagenarian’s health problems.

Gaga told the oulet, “It’s hard to even talk about.” However, “It’s critical to be genuine and express the anguish of having a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia at times like these. I want to express my heartfelt sympathies to everyone who is going through a similar scenario.” Bennett’s sixth top 10 album on the Billboard 200, and Lady Gaga’s tenth on the same list, is “Love For Sale.”

