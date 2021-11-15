Tonight’s episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been canceled.

Tonight’s episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be shown.

ITV has postponed the most recent episodes of the two soap operas.

It follows on the heels of the cancellation of Emmerdale and Corrie episodes on Friday.

According to Christine McGuinness of Loose Women, Paddy had a suspicion about her illness before she was diagnosed. Fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see what happens next.

On Tuesday, there will be a one-hour Emmerdale episode followed by a one-hour Coronation Street episode.

The customary Wednesday double-bill of Corrie and Emmerdale will be repeated, with a 30-minute airing of Emmerdale.

Due to an international football match, the soaps have been canceled.

Tonight,