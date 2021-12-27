Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street has been rescheduled.

After ITV pushed the show back, Coronation Street will air at a later hour tonight.

Coronation Street will now air at 9 p.m., rather than 7.30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

This is due to The Voice Kids starting at 7.30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

Melanie C joins Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, and will.i.am for the blind auditions for The Voice Kids’ fifth season.

Fans of Corrie, on the other hand, should not be disappointed because tonight’s show will be an hour long.

Abi takes her frustrations out on Imran as he defends Kelly, according to spoilers from the latest episode.

Abi slaps Imran across the face after he reminds her that she’s done some pretty heinous things herself.

Meanwhile, with Fiz, Tyrone, and Phill all appearing to be on the same page, Tyrone tells Evelyn that it’s obvious Phill will tire of playing the family man, and that when he does, he’ll be waiting for Fiz.

Evelyn believes he’s delusional, especially after Phill recommends the girls call him stepdad.

Phill then admits that he has seen a family home but understands if she isn’t ready.

Tyrone is taken aback when Fiz announces that she wants to sell No.9.

Nina feels rejuvenated after spending the night at Asha’s and offers Asha her Christmas present, a framed sketch of the two of them.

Asha is overcome with joy, and Dev is relieved to see her smiling again. When Asha phones the cafe, she discovers Nina in the midst of another anxiety episode.

Asha does everything she can to reassure her.