Tonight, June 7, what time is ‘The Bachelorette’ on? The Premiere of Katie Thurston Will Begin With a Bang

Fans of Bachelor Nation, get ready. On Monday, June 7, the Bachelorette Season 17 premiere will begin Katie Thurston’s adventure, and it appears that night one will be worth watching. So, when does The Bachelorette air tonight, and how long will the new show last? Everything you need to know is right here.

Tonight, June 7, 2021, at what time does ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere?

The Bachelorette Season 17 will air in the same time slot in 2021, according to ABC. The premiere will take place on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, every Monday night, fresh episodes will be released.

What is the duration of this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and when will it air?

Fans of Bachelor Nation have been waiting a long time for fresh episodes. So make sure you set aside some time for the 2 hour premiere of The Bachelorette. As a result, limo night will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and conclude at 10:00 p.m. ET. After The Bachelorette, a new episode of The Good Doctor Season 4 will premiere.

How to watch Katie Thurston’s ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere on Hulu and ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere will be broadcast live on ABC. However, if you don’t have cable, Hulu and ABC.com will suffice. On Tuesday, June 8, the new episode will be available on streaming services.

