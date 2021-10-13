Tomorrow, a massive flagship New Look store will open in Liverpool’s city center.

The Liverpool institution will take up the site previously occupied by HMV, which closed earlier this year and relocated to Williamson Square.

In May, New Look relocated from its large Paradise Street location to a smaller structure on the Upper Level of South John Street.

This was simply a temporary move while the permanent location, which was across the street in the former HMV unit, was being renovated.

The large two-story apartment’s fencing and signage have been removed, and the new business is now open.

New Look’s signature trend-led designs will be available in a wide range of fits and sizes throughout the store at an affordable price.

From workout to occasion dress, the store promises to feature New Look’s entire womenswear lines, as well as its 915 brand for children and teenagers.

The AW21 collection, which includes products from the recently launched Anne Marie x New Look collaboration, will also be available.

New Look will present goody bags to the first 50 paying clients, as well as a £10 discount on any £50 purchase, to mark the event.

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 14, at 9 a.m., the main New Look store in Liverpool ONE will reopen.