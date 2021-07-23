Tommy Dorfman, star of ’13 Reasons Why,’ clarifies her gender: ‘I Am A Trans Woman.’

Tommy Dorfman is “reintroducing” herself as a transgender woman, stating that the change was “medically” accomplished.

The 29-year-old actress, who is best known for her role as Ryan Shaver on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” also disclosed the emotional reason for her refusal to change her name.

Dorfman told Time magazine on Thursday, “I regard today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a medical transition.” “I was named after my mother’s brother, who died a month after I was born, and I’ve always had a strong connection to that name, to an uncle who held me as he died. This is Tommy’s progression. “I’m turning into Tommy.”

Dorfman has recently been posting details about her gender transition on Instagram. However, she believes it is necessary to make a formal declaration because the situation is unique both personally and professionally.

“Because my body and face are related to my career, it’s impossible for me to separate my personal and professional transitions,” she explained.

Dorfman stated she “feared that by aggressively transitioning in my personal life, I would lose whatever career I’ve been told I’m meant to have,” when asked about her position as a homosexual poet on “13 Reasons Why.”

The actress stated that she was no longer “interested in playing’male’ characters, unless in a ‘Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan’ kind of sense.” It’s okay to say, ‘No, this is just who I f—-ng am.’

Dorfman also thanked Time for reporting her story by posting a series of images of herself as a trans woman on Instagram on Thursday.

“I’m extremely grateful to every trans person who came before me and walked this journey, broke down barriers, and put their lives on the line to live truthfully and profoundly as themselves. “Thank you to all the trans women who taught me who I am, how to live, how to celebrate myself, and how to take up space in this world,” she wrote.

Dorfman’s next film will be directed by Emrhys Cooper and titled “The Shuroo Process.” She’ll also appear in Lena Dunham’s film “Sharp Stick.”