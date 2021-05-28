Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reveal Their Ultimate Summer Pool Party Secrets for 2021 (Exclusive)

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 dueling pool party smackdown, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s house was the clear winner. But, aside from the fact that the other pool party was held by Jax Taylor, who uninvited practically everyone, what was it about a party at Sandoval and Madix’s house that drew the majority of the cast?

Madix and Sandoval discussed what it takes to organize the great pool party, which might pave the way for a memorable start to summer 2021.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix reveal the secrets of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ pool party.

Playing the correct music, according to Madix, is crucial to getting the celebration started.

She stated, “You absolutely want to have nice music.” “If you can afford DJ James Kennedy, which isn’t cheap these days. He’s doing a pretty good job.” Kennedy was spinning records at Madix and Sandoval’s infamous pool party, and the crowd was having a great time. If hiring Kennedy is out of your budget, use one of his Spotify playlists to create the ultimate audio party.

“Make sure you have sunscreen because you don’t want anyone to get sunburned,” Madix added. Madix had a melanoma removed and discussed what she learnt about how to protect herself from the sun.

“I think the most important thing is to remember to reapply [sunscreen],” she remarked. “I believe that people forget. They put on a tiny bit, go for a few hours, get in the pool, then forget to reapply when they get out.”

“And SPF 30 is fantastic,” she continued. “Anything over SPF 30 is excessive, according to my oncologist. Just make sure you’re protected from UVA and UVB.”

Another precaution is to keep all glass contained within the home. “Don’t forget, no glass by the pool,” Madix added… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.