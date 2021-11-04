Tom Parker of The Wanted claims that his brain tumor is now ‘under control.’

Tom Parker of The Wanted provided an update on his health a year after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. On Wednesday, the musician turned to Instagram to inform his fans that his brain tumor is now under control and stable.

He captioned a photo of his family, ” “As I tell you, I’m sitting here with tears in my eyes. My brain tumor has been successfully managed. We received the results of my most recent scan, and I’m happy to report that it is STABLE.” After hearing the news, Parker said he’s feeling “a mix of emotions.”

“Such a jumble of feelings. At this point, a year or so into our journey, we couldn’t ask for much more. Honestly, I’m overjoyed. We’ll be able to sleep a little better tonight. Thank you so much for your love and support over the past year and a half. Love, Kelsey, Aurelia, and BO, “He went on to say more.

Parker shared his diagnosis for the first time in October 2020. He stated at the time that his condition was terminal.

The 32-year-old musician told OK! Magazine that he had been having seizures when his doctors told him that the diagnosis was the “worst-case scenario.”

“‘It’s a brain tumor,’ they remarked as they pulled the drape around my bed.

‘F—-ing hell!’ was all I could think.

I was taken aback “‘I told the magazine,’ he said. “It’s glioblastoma stage four, and they’ve told me it’s terminal. It was a lot for me to handle on my own. I haven’t finished processing it yet.” He revealed in an Instagram update in January that the size of his tumor had shrunk significantly.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday, and the results showed that the tumor had shrunk significantly, and that I was responding well to treatment. Every day, I continue to battle to shrink this jerk! “he penned

Parker has shared updates on his therapy on social media on a regular basis since then, and his condition has improved throughout the year.

In an interview last month, members of The Wanted discussed Parker’s illness. They stated it reminded them of how much fun they had together when they were younger.

“Obviously, we were all there to support him,” Max George explained. “After that, we just started talking to each other as a group.”