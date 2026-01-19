Tom McCarthy to Direct New Climate Drama at Sony Pictures Classics

Director Tom McCarthy is returning to the big screen with an ambitious new project at Sony Pictures Classics, set to begin production in February 2026. The film, based on Nathaniel Rich’s acclaimed book Losing Earth, will focus on a pivotal moment in the early days of the climate change debate. McCarthy, known for his Oscar-winning work on Spotlight, co-wrote the screenplay with Thomas Bidegan and Noé Debré.

Climate Change Conference Forms the Heart of McCarthy’s Latest Project

The untitled film will chronicle a dramatic, darkly comic true story from 1980, set during a crucial weekend conference at a beachside resort in Florida. In this story, a group of twenty scientists, activists, and policymakers is tasked with writing a statement on how to address the emerging threat of CO 2 emissions. This urgent mandate from Congress, however, proves far more difficult to execute than they could have imagined.

McCarthy’s return to directing follows a five-year hiatus since his 2021 film Stillwater, which, though starring Matt Damon, did not receive the critical acclaim McCarthy had hoped for. After navigating a period of setbacks, McCarthy has found renewed direction with this project, which aligns with his past success in tackling socially significant topics. In addition to Spotlight, McCarthy has built a reputation for his nuanced storytelling with films like The Station Agent, The Visitor, and Win Win.

While the director’s earlier foray into comedy with the Adam Sandler-starring The Cobbler is widely considered a misstep, this new project offers a return to form. The production is highly anticipated, promising to offer an insightful look into the early days of environmental activism.