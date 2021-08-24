Tom Holland’s Salary: The ‘Spider Man’ Star Made Only $500,000 In His First Film.

Tom Holland is a British actor best known for playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man” trilogy. Despite his rising reputation in recent years, the superhero only received a base wage of $500,000 in his first Marvel standalone feature.

Holland made his film debut in the 2012 picture “The Impossible,” in which he co-starred with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. He continued to feature as a supporting character in prominent films, such as the 2013 picture “Locke.” But, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his rise to prominence was aided by Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, in which he initially took on the mantle of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and was allegedly paid $250,000.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the actor’s first major picture, was released in July 2017 and marks his first main role in the franchise. Despite having a significant impact, he only received a base salary of $500,000 for the first episode of the series.

Holland’s pay surged after the first film in the “Spider-Man” trilogy. According to Looper, he got $3 million for his role in the 2018 film “Avengers: Infinity War.” The British actor now earns a regular base fee of $4 million to $5 million each film appearance as a result of his success.

While Holland’s earnings from the “Spider-Man” films have not been reported, the first picture grossed over $880 million at the box office. The success of the film would almost certainly have rewarded the performer well. According to Forbes, the second film in the franchise, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” film to date.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland’s next feature as the web-shooting superhero, will be released in December. The official trailer for the film was just published, and it proved what many fans had suspected: the introduction of the multiverse.

After Holland’s critically acclaimed performance in the previous films, the third edition in the trilogy is projected to be a global triumph. He’ll be paired with Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the film. According to Variety, the Green Goblin, Dr. Octavius, and Electro from previous “Spider-Man” films will return in the film.