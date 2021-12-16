Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man,’ wants to start a family and says, ‘I Can’t Wait To Be A Dad.’

Tom Holland wants to take a break from acting in order to focus on establishing a family.

Holland, 25, spoke openly about his future aspirations. The “Spider-Man” actor, who is dating Zendaya, 25, has stated that he wishes to take a break and concentrate on his personal life.

Holland told People, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my profession.” “I’d like to take a break and concentrate on starting a family and finding out what I want to do after this.” Holland has stated that if he weren’t an actor, he would have become a teacher because he enjoys working with children.

“I adore children. He said, “I can’t wait to be a dad – I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” “Whenever I go to a wedding or a celebration, I always hang out at the kids’ table.” My father has always been a fantastic role model for me. That’s something I believe I’ve picked up from him. So I’m thinking of becoming a primary school teacher or anything along those lines.” In 2016, Zendaya and Holland met on production of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” There were suspicions that they were dating at the time, but the couple never confirmed or denied the reports. In July, they were caught kissing inside his car in Los Angeles, which seemed to confirm their relationship.

During a twilight drive in his $125,000 Audi sports vehicle, the two locked lips at a red light. He gripped the “Euphoria” star’s face and leaned in to kiss her in photos obtained by Page Six. They were also seen laughing and smiling. He also touched his girlfriend’s face as he gazed warmly at her.

Meanwhile, Holland stated in the same interview that he is willing to hand the baton to the next “Spider-Man” actor. Holland claims that he didn’t want to hold up the next young actor who deserved to play the role that gave him a huge lift in his career.

After Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Holland is the third actor to play the web-slinging superhero. And he now believes it is time to make a change.

"I'd love to see a more diversified Spider-Man in the future — maybe a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman," Holland remarked. "It's been three Spider-Mans in a row, and they've all been the same. Something different would be wonderful." In "Spider-Man: No. 1," Holland will reprise his role as the title superhero for the final time.