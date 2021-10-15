Tom Holland, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ on Facing Off Against Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

Tom Holland discusses his experience working on “Spider-Man: No Way Home” alongside Alfred Molina.

Holland, 25, is set to star in his third solo Spider-Man picture, in which Peter Parker will face up against familiar enemies like Molina’s Otto Octavius, a.k.a. Doc Ock. The eight-limbed villain made his debut appearance in Tobey Maguire’s 2004 film “Spider-Man 2.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland, who began playing Spider-Man in 2016, praised Molina, calling him “one of my favorite individuals I’ve ever worked with.”

“Watching him see how technology has progressed was really wonderful,” Holland remarked.

“The arms were puppets while he was filming these films, and when we did it, they were entirely fictitious and CG. It was fascinating to watch him recreate and relearn the experience.” Holland remained tight-lipped about “No Way Home’s” narrative. Former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, meanwhile, have been rumored to participate in the future film if it brings the multiverse to the franchise.

Garfield has already debunked speculations of a reunion “”This is not something I’m aware I’m participating in,” he told Variety of his appearance in “No Way Home.” But I know I won’t be able to say anything that will persuade anyone that I have no idea what’s going on. I’m f—ed no matter what I say.” However, the teaser for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” suggests that movie will feature elements from both Maguire’s and Garfield’s Spider-Man films. According to Holland, the film would pay homage to past Peter versions while while taking him in a new path.

“No Way Home” is a “conclusion” to Holland’s trilogy as Spidey and the narrative he and filmmaker Jon Watts initially explored in 2017’s “Homecoming,” according to him.

The actor went on to say that they were considering the picture as the “end of a franchise,” and that if they ever get the chance to produce another film, audiences will see a totally different Spider-Man.

Holland also revealed that after filming one of their final scenes together, he and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned, became emotional. “It was possibly the nicest day I’ve ever had on site because I got to share that moment with them. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life “He recalled something.

On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters.