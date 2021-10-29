Tom Holland Says He Might ‘Ruin’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Before Its Release.

Tom Holland, who has a history for revealing spoilers, is concerned that he would destroy fans’ enjoyment of the next Marvel film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Holland, 25, confessed that he is not under contract with Marvel Studios, which makes him concerned about his future in the MCU. However, the actor also stated that he is apprehensive about discussing the film.

“It’s the first time I haven’t had a contract since I was cast as Spider-Man,” Holland told Empire Magazine on Thursday. “And it’s just… it’s extremely hard for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d like to talk about that would help me elaborate on what I’m trying to say. I can’t, though, because it would ruin the movie.” When he was about to appear in “Captain America: Civil War,” the actor’s first leak occurred. During a Facebook Live in 2016, Holland told a fan that his “poor stunt double was splashed in a lake by a helicopter,” before covering his mouth with his hand and saying, “This is live, isn’t it?” In the same year, prior to the release of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” another leak occurred. When a fan questioned if there’s a “huge narrative between this Spider-Man movie and the next ones,” the actor inadvertently hinted that his character has a lot of potential to grow in the “next two movies.” Prior to the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” the actor stated in an interview in 2018 that Spider-Man will travel to space. In the same year, he mistakenly revealed the film’s unannounced title on his Instagram account.

However, it appears that the actor is now becoming more cautious when giving interviews.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will take place after Iron Man’s death and the unveiling of Spider-Man. The clip, which was released in August, depicts Spider-Man seeking assistance from Doctor Strange, another superhero.

Though the actor avoided giving any spoilers this time, he did share a photo from the film on Instagram on Thursday, which featured a villain named Dr. Otto Octavius.

“There is no cgi in this image. At its best, method acting “In the caption, he wrote:

The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on December 17th.