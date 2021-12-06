Tom Holland reminisces about being told he wouldn’t get the Spider-Man role because he wasn’t ‘good-looking.’

Tom Holland discusses how he was cast as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a lengthy audition process.

Holland, 25, revealed that the audition process for “Spider-Man” took seven months and included “eight or nine different auditions” as well as many trips to Atlanta, Georgia, for screen tests during a recent interview on “The Graham Norton Show.”

The actor claimed he was chauffeured to his final audition by a driver who was “a little bit too honest” before landing the part of the Marvel superhero.

“He’s speaking with me, chatting with me, chatting with me, and while I’m courteous, I also want to say, ‘Mate, please shut up.’ I’m attempting to memorize my lines,’ “Holland was one of the participants.

The driver, according to the English actor, once looked him in the eyes in the mirror and said, “What do you think, kid? I believe you’ll figure it out.” Holland was ecstatic to hear the remark – until the driver revealed why he thinks Holland will get the part. “You know what, I think you’re going to get it because the kid I just drove there is so nice looking,” Holland said. When Holland returned to Atlanta to film his first Spider-Man film a few months after landing the part, he ran into the driver.

“‘I told you!’ he says.” Holland remarked. “‘What did you say to me?’ I wondered. ‘Was it because I was going to receive the part or because I was ugly?'” Below is the complete clip from “The Graham Norton Show.”

In 2015, Holland competed against thousands of other young actors for the part of Spider-Man.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Asa Butterfield, Charlie Rowe, Charlie Plummer, Judah Lewis, and Matthew Lintz were all considered for the role.

Timothée Chalamet earlier told the same publication that he auditioned for the position but was “leave sweating in a tremendous panic” after reading for it twice.

Holland has played Spider-Man in two independent films, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as well as the Marvel Studios blockbusters “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

He’ll return to the role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as well as three more Marvel/Sony productions.

Holland rose to fame swiftly after making his Marvel debut as Peter Parker, but fame comes with responsibilities. In an interview with GQ for the Men of the Year Issue in 2021, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.