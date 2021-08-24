Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted together at a wedding.

On Sunday, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen attending a wedding together. Over the weekend, photos of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars went viral, showing them enjoying a rare date night at their friend Josh Florez’s wedding in Simi Valley, California.

Esteban Camarillo, a fellow guest, uploaded a photo of the 24-year-old Emmy winner and her 25-year-old reported boyfriend getting comfy with their buddies on Instagram Stories.

Zendaya was photographed resting against Holland’s temple while they posed for the wedding photographer. Meanwhile, the British actor looked to be clutching Zendaya’s tan dress sleeve. They were not, however, holding hands.

This past weekend, a video from inside the reception went viral, showing Zendaya and Holland clapping and dancing in their chairs as the bride and groom took the dance floor. Another snapshot posted by a Zendaya fan account with 114,000 Instagram followers showed Zendaya holding Holland’s arm while they smiled for the camera.

While the young couple has yet to confirm their relationship, images of them having a heated makeout session inside Holland’s car leaked online last month, making their romance public.

The photographs allegedly showed the co-stars kissing while stopped at a red light, with Holland gripping his purported girlfriend’s face before kissing her. More pictures from their vehicle ride showed them laughing as they drove across Los Angeles.

Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a casual meal in Santa Barbara, California, last month, according to Entertainment Tonight, where they spent the Fourth of July weekend together.

The source told the newspaper, “They walked in together, sat down, and enjoyed a low-key dinner.” “The next day, on July 5, Zendaya and Tom went to the hotel to play mini-golf. Tom and Zendaya were seen smiling, cuddling, and hanging out in some adorable images taken by Zendaya. They also shared a lunch at the hotel and sat by the pool.”

Since 2017, Holland and Zendaya have been linked to each other.