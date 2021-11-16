Tom Holland and Zendaya watch the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ together

.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as Jacob Batalon, their fellow student in the film, reacted to a new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer ahead of the film’s release.

The film’s official Twitter account posted a 36-second video of Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon seeing a new teaser without showing it to the public.

Holland begins the video clip by saying, “What’s up, fellas? “We’re ready to view the new trailer,” he says, adding, “I’m extremely scared.” “think about it

Despite the fact that no sound from the “new trailer” could be heard in the video, all three cast members responded with phrases like “Woooo,” “What a stunt!” and “That looks tight.”

“People are going to go berserk when they watch that bit,” Batalon adds near the end of the video. The new trailer will be released tomorrow, according to the end of the video.

In the comments area, fans expressed their conflicting feelings. While some fans were ecstatic about the new trailer, others pointed out that the performers were faking their expressions because their screens were blank.

“One of the fans commented,” said another “They aren’t paying attention to anything. When the other two have AirPods, Zendaya does not. You’re saying she’s watching the trailer with the sound turned off? “Fake,” one admirer responded, while another said, “I- I can’t believe it…. Is this a hoax? Marvel Studios and the cast have both misled me. They can no longer be trusted. Unpopular and unfollowed.” Some fans, however, argued that this wasn’t a manufactured reaction because Zendaya and Batalon reacted to the same moment at the same time.

Holland revealed last week in an interview with Total Film how the famous villain Dr. Otto Octavius, played by actor Alfred Molina, will be different this time around than in 2004’s “Spider-Man.”

The actor also announced that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played Spider-Man, will not reprise their roles in the future film.

On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters. The film stars Harry Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, and Angourie Rice and is directed by Jon Watts.