Tom Holland and Zendaya slam the paparazzi for taking ‘confusing and intrusive’ kissing photos.

Tom Holland and Zendaya may be dating, but that doesn’t mean they want the paparazzi to record their intimate moments together.

Holland and Zendaya discussed the images taken of them kissing in a car in July that disclosed their relationship in a new interview published Wednesday in GQ’s Men of the Year issue.

“One of the drawbacks of our celebrity is that we no longer have control over our privacy, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other deeply is now shared with the entire world,” Holland stated in the cover story.

Despite the fact that the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star is well aware of his celebrity in Hollywood, there are some things he prefers to keep private.

“I’ve always been concerned about keeping my private life private,” he explained, “since I already share so much of my life with the world.”

“We felt as if our privacy had been violated.” I don’t believe it’s a matter of not being prepared. It’s just that we weren’t interested.” While he was eager to talk about the invasion of his privacy, Holland didn’t feel comfortable discussing the romance without Zendaya’s permission.

Zendaya Coleman, a 25-year-old actress, was later contacted out to by GQ.

Zendaya stated that the paparazzi robbed them of a precious moment they shared with Holland. She told the publication, “It was extremely unusual and weird and perplexing and invasive.”

“The common sentiment [we both share]is that when you truly love and care about someone, there are some moments or things that you wish were your own…. I believe that loving someone is a holy and special thing that you should deal with, go through, experience, and enjoy with the two individuals who love one other.” Despite the fact that rumors of Holland and Zendaya dating circulated throughout the summer, the couple did not appear to confirm their relationship until September. At the moment, the “Tick, Tick… Boom” star posted a special birthday message on Instagram for the actress.