Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have a “communal bond,” according to Tom Holland.

Tom Holland has spoken up about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom have previously played Spider-Man in Marvel films, noting that they share a “affiliation” and a “communal relationship.”

At a press tour on Wednesday, Holland told AP Entertainment, “I think we’re pals.” “We’ve run into one other at parties and seen each other in public.” In the interview, the actor was joined by his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. He looked at his companions before stating that they had recently met Maguire at a restaurant in the one-minute film.

“We ran into Tobey at a restaurant the other day, and we’re the only three individuals who’ve played this role on the big screen, so there’s a connection,” he explained. “That makes logical, right? I’m sure you understand what I’m trying to express.” The actor went on to say that they have a “communal bond” and that they feel like long-lost brothers whenever they see each other.

“There’s a common tie between the three of us, so it feels like a long-lost brother when we see each other,” Holland remarked, adding, “I met Andrew at a party in LA the other day and I gave him a big cuddle and it was very wonderful.”

Holland also stated that he would like to work on-screen with Maguire and Garfield in the future, hinting that they will not appear in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“One day, I’d love to share the screen with them,” he said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll ever be able to wear the outfits together, but it would be fun to make a movie with them both.” In the clip’s caption, AP Entertainment said, “THE SPIDER-MEN: As the reigning Spider-Man, @TomHolland1996’s spidey-sense connects him to prior web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.”

Fan responses flooded in soon. Many of them indicated they don’t think Garfield and Maguire will be absent from the franchise’s latest edition.

A admirer remarked, “He ain’t foolin nobody.”

Another admirer wondered, “Has he gotten that much better at lying or is the entire world going to be disappointed?” “Nah, he’s just an excellent actor haha but this act ain’t fooling us!” one user said. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will begin in the “identical freeze-frame,” the actor announced earlier this week. The highly anticipated film, directed by Jon Watts, will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17th.