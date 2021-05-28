Tom Hiddleston can’t believe he’s been playing the same character for more than a decade – “It Blows My Mind”

Loki, a new Disney+ series due to air on June 9, has piqued the interest of Marvel fans. The program, which contains Tom Hiddleston resuming his role as the main character, also stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino and is set directly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, has Tom Hiddleston returning his role as the main character.

Hiddleston, who has been playing the odd character for 11 years, has given a particular energy to the part, but even he acknowledges that he’s astonished he’s been doing it for so long.

Regardless, he’s delighted for viewers to witness a new side of Loki, and he promises that the highly anticipated show will delve into areas of the character that fans have never seen before.

Tom Hiddleston had no idea he would be playing Loki for 11 years.

Owen Wilson learned everything he needed to know about Loki from Tom Hiddleston.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston acknowledged his long stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking a time to appreciate how much of his life he’s put in his part.

He said, “I’ve been playing this character for 11 years.” “Which, I realize, is the first time I’ve said that sentence, and it [blows]my mind. I’m not sure what proportion of my 40 years of life that represents, but it’s a significant amount.”

He couldn’t understand why Marvel kept bringing Loki back.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige informed Hiddleston around the time the Thor movie began filming that he had intentions to make Loki a key role in the future Avengers franchise. Hiddleston struggled to comprehend how the Marvel crew could be so involved in his character given that Thor was an unproven concept at the time. But he also realized that it meant he’d be staying a while.

