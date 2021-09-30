Tom Hardy is a British actor who has starred in After Daniel Craig, who will be the next James Bond? The ‘Venom’ star responds to rumors.

Tom Hardy has responded to rumors that he could succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond.

As Craig makes his fifth and final appearance as the British spy in the upcoming film “No Time to Die,” speculation has swirled about who will take up the role of Bond. Hardy is one of the actors rumored to be the next Agent 007, although he has remained silent on the speculations thus far.

When questioned about playing Bond during a press conference for his forthcoming film, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Hardy told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t know about that.”

While Hardy hasn’t confirmed or refuted the idea, his co-star Naomie Harris, who has played Moneypenny to Craig’s Bond since 2012’s “Skyfall,” is already on board.

Harris told ET that Hardy would be “wonderful.” “He’s such a fantastic performer. I’ve always admired him, and now that I’ve worked with him on Venom, I have even more admiration for him. He’s terrific, and the physicality that he gives to the character is absolutely incredible. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Craig spent 15 years as James Bond. “Casino Royale,” his first Bond film, was released in 2006, followed by “Quantum of Solace” in 2008, “Skyfall” in 2012, “Spectre” in 2015, and “No Time to Die,” which had its world premiere in London on Tuesday.

Craig admitted that he almost rejected down the part that would transform his life in a recent interview with Edith Bowman for his BAFTA: Life in Pictures event.

“I just stated I couldn’t; I believe you’ve got the wrong guy. ‘Oh, you must have always wanted to be James Bond,’ people used to say. I went, well, I kind of thought about it as a kid. “I, too, wanted to be Spiderman, but I just assumed it would never happen,” he said.

Craig said on “The Graham Norton Show” that he thought “Spectre” would be his final 007 picture and was delighted he was able to round off his era as James Bond with one final film.

“I assumed that was the end of it. And I’m ecstatic that I was given the chance to return and do [‘No Time to Die,’] because we’ve sort of closed up a lot of the stories,” he said. And just having the opportunity to do one more was fantastic.”

