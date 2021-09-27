Tom Hardy attends a rave party in the ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ teaser trailer.

In the latest teaser video, released Sept. 26, Tom Hardy, who portrays the title role in the “Venom” sequel, is seen at a rave party.

The teaser trailer was released by the movie’s official Twitter account, with the message, “The universe needs Venom.” Get your tickets now to watch #Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters on THURSDAY.”

While numerous teasers have previously been released, the new one stands out with a scene in which Venom attends a rave party while wearing luminous neon rings around his neck and hands.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Have to wait till October 2nd regrettably, but still beyond excited,” one fan remarked, while another wrote, “Hope it’s better than the last film.” It was a disaster.”

A screenshot of the party scene was posted by a user:

On Sept. 25, Hardy posted a poster of Venom to Instagram with the phrase “No Spoilers.”

Venom can be seen in the photo with his finger on his lips.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is set to hit theaters this Thursday. Woody Harrelson, Amber Sienna, Michelle Williams, J K Simmons, and Naomie Harris star in the film, which is directed by Andy Serkis.

In 2018, the first installment of the action sci-fi franchise was launched. Ruben Fleischer directed the film, which was written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Besides “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Hardy will be next seen in “Havoc,” which is slated to release in 2022. Jessie Mei Li, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, and Yeo Yann Yann star in Gareth Evans’ directorial debut.

Hardy will also work in an action movie, “War Party,” which is based on the Navy SEALS. Andrew Dominik will direct the film, while Harrison Query will co-write it.

He will also play the title role of Max in the highly anticipated movie, “Mad Max: The Wasteland,” which was announced earlier this year. The movie will star Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.