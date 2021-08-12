Tom Hanks Net Worth: The COVID-19 Survivor Superstar’s Salary.

Tom Hanks is not just one of Hollywood’s most recognized and well-liked actors, but he’s also one of the highest-paid.

Hanks has appeared in a number of film office smashes, including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away,” “The Da Vinci Code,” and the “Toy Story” series. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 65-year-old Oscar winner has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Hanks’ films have grossed more than $4.6 billion domestically and nearly $10 billion internationally, so it’s no wonder that he’s paid handsomely for each role.

Hanks’ highest-paid film performance to date was in the 1994 picture “Forrest Gump,” in which he played the title character. He was scheduled to be paid $7 million to star in the movie, but it ran over budget at some point.

Then, in exchange for a part of the box office proceeds, Hanks offered to forego his income. According to Celebrity Net Worth, after “Forrest Gump” became a huge smash, the actor received around $70 million in backend points (roughly $120 million now).

Hanks went on to make tens of millions of dollars from his subsequent films after receiving an Oscar for best actor for his part as Forrest Gump.

He reportedly earned $40 million for “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) and $20 million for each of “You’ve Got Mail” (1998), “The Green Mile” (1999), and “Cast Away” (2001). (2000). Hanks was also paid $18 million for the 2006 film “The Da Vinci Code” and $50 million for the 2009 sequel “Angels & Demons.”

Without accounting for inflation, Hanks’ acting income alone is believed to be worth at least $400 million. It’s unclear how much money he’s made as a director and producer.

Apart from “Forrest Gump,” Hanks also won an Academy Award for his portrayal of an HIV-positive attorney in “Philadelphia,” making him only the second actor in history to win back-to-back Best Actor Oscars.

In the midst of his Hollywood fame, Tom Hanks has not forgotten to give back. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, have donated to a variety of organizations, including women’s cancer research, AIDS research, and the aid of neglected and abandoned children.

According to CBS News, Hanks earned the Elie Wiesel Foundation’s first Arts for Humanity Award in 2012 for his charitable activities.

