Tom Girardi has moved into a senior living facility that specializes in memory care, and ex-girlfriend Erika Jayne has been notified.

Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne’s estranged husband, has moved out of his Los Angeles residence and into a senior care facility due to legal issues.

The former attorney, 82, moved into a memory care facility in Burbank, California, on Aug. 9, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday.

According to the filings, his brother and conservator, Robert Girardi, informed the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress of the transfer through mail.

Tom’s other brother, Jack, as well as his two kids and son, were informed of his new address, according to Page Six.

In February, Robert was given temporary control over his brother. Tom, who had lost his law license, was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to a mental evaluation conducted at the time.

While the former lawyer told the court in June that he “disagree[d]with the conservatorship entirely,” Robert was appointed as Tom’s permanent conservator the following month.

After 21 years of marriage, Jayne filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020. A month later, a class-action complaint was launched against the couple, accusing them of embezzling monies meant for plane crash victims’ families “in order to continue sustaining his and Erika’s luxurious Beverly Hills lifestyles,” according to records acquired by People.

Jayne has maintained that she was completely unaware of her former husband’s legal issues. She argued that their divorce was not a “sham” in an episode of Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

According to Us Weekly, Jayne said, “Being the prospective focus of a federal criminal investigation is like, not cool.” “To have everything said about you that isn’t true, and then for everyone to basically question everything. It’s lonely and silent, and you’d be surprised how quickly people turn against you. How easily people get estranged from you. They turn automatically because they don’t want to be involved.”

Jayne revealed in a recent episode that she hasn’t spoken to Tom since she moved out of their house.

In August, the trustee overseeing her ex’s law firm Girardi Keese’s bankruptcy case sued Jayne for $25 million, which she allegedly spent on an American Express bill and a glam squad, among other things.

In a statement, the trustee’s attorney, Ronald Richards, said, “The evidence is clear.” “The law firm paid out over $25,000,000 in approved and approved expenses. Brief News from Washington Newsday.