Tom Girardi has a black eye for the first time since his divorce from Erika Jayne.

Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne’s former husband, has been spotted out for the first time since the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s breakup.

The disgraced 82-year-old lawyer had a noticeably damaged left eye and a thinner frame in photographs obtained by Page Six as he walked outside with the assistance of an unidentified woman.

Girardi’s injury isn’t known how he got it.

For the occasion, he was pictured wearing an enormous blue polo shirt, loose khaki shorts, black socks, and leather shoes. His ensemble was a far cry from the pristine clothes he donned during his appearance on the Bravo series.

After 21 years of marriage, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. “This is not a step that should be taken lightly or casually. In a statement to People at the time, she added, “I have immense love and respect for Tom and for the years and lives we built together.”

Jayne and Girardi were accused of fabricating their divorce to preserve their assets a month later.

They were accused of embezzling monies meant for many families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 plane tragedy in 2018, according to a class-action lawsuit filed against them.

Later, the former lawyer was sued by his business partners, which resulted in a chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.

Meanwhile, throughout the bankruptcy case of his legal business, Girardi Keese, Girardi’s health has been a matter of discussion.

In February, his brother, Robert Girardi, was appointed as his temporary conservator. Girardi was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia the following month, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

In an affidavit, clinical psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid stated that the former lawyer had “moderate” delusions and would be unable to attend any court sessions “for the foreseeable future.”

“Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” he continued. His uncertainty exacerbates his emotional distress, which is caused by his dementia.”

According to court documents, Girardi spoke out against the conservatorship in a court hearing, but his brother’s appointment was made permanent in July due to the former lawyer’s dementia diagnosis.

Jayne blamed some of her former husband’s health issues to a 2017 vehicle accident that purportedly left Girardi “unconscious for 12 hours” in a recent “RHOBH” episode.

“His ankle was [injured]as a result of the collision. He was also unconscious for 12 hours, which no one knows about,” she added.

Jayne says, “I know because I found him.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.