Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’ Begins Production in Rome After Decade-long Hiatus

Tom Ford, the acclaimed designer-turned-director, has begun filming his first movie in over a decade. The highly anticipated project, an adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Cry to Heaven,” commenced production in Rome, marking Ford’s return to cinema after a prolonged break from filmmaking. The production, slated to last ten weeks, is expected to wrap up by late March, with a potential premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2026.

A Star-Studded Cast and Self-Financed Vision

Ford has gathered a remarkable ensemble cast for the epic drama, which includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Adele, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannemann, and Lux Pascal. Notably, pop icon Adele will make her film acting debut, adding further intrigue to the project.

The film’s plot, staying true to its source material, is set in 18th-century Venice and centers on the unlikely collaboration between a Venetian noble and a castrated opera singer from Calabria. Both characters navigate the treacherous world of opera, grappling with their ambitions and desires.

Despite the opportunity to partner with major studios, Ford has opted to self-finance the film, choosing to maintain complete creative control. Following production, the film will be pitched to the market for distribution.

Ford’s cinematic journey includes two notable works: his 2009 directorial debut, “A Single Man,” and 2016’s “Nocturnal Animals,” which earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. The latter film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and received nine BAFTA nominations, solidifying Ford’s reputation as a filmmaker with a keen artistic vision.

The film is currently in pre-production in both London and Rome, with principal photography having begun in mid-January 2026. Fans can expect “Cry to Heaven” to make its way to theaters in late fall 2026, adding yet another milestone to Ford’s filmmaking legacy.