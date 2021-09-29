Tom Fletcher of Strictly Come Dancing releases a covid update after testing positive.

After testing positive for the virus, Mcfly vocalist Tom Fletcher has released a covid update.

On Sunday, September 26, the 36-year-old, who is competing on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, tested positive with his professional dancing partner, Amy Dowden, and they are now isolated separately.

“Hi everyone, how are you doing?” Tom said on his Instagram story today, updating his fans on how he’s feeling. I just wanted to say hello.

“I’m fine, I’m doing fine.” Thank you so much for your messages.”

He also acknowledged that he’s disappointed that he’ll be missing the final gig of the current McFly tour, which takes place tonight at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, and that he’s bored because he has no television and only one instrument.

Tom may be seen at the end of the video putting his thumb up and saying, “I’m doing good.”

After appearing on the first show of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, September 25, the father-of-three contracted Covid-19.