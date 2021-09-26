Tom Felton is recovering after collapsing during a celebrity golf match.

After a dramatic collapse during a celebrity golf match earlier this week, Tom Felton is already on the mend.

The 34-year-old “Harry Potter” star took to Instagram on Saturday to give his fans an update on his health now that he is out of the hospital. A smiling Felton greeted his admirers in the video he released, and he even played the guitar and sang a song to let them know that they shouldn’t worry about him anymore because he is doing much better.

He began the video by saying, “Just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the great good wishes as of recent.” “It was a bit of a scary event, to be honest. But [I’m] getting better. People have been watching out for me and taking excellent care of me. So thank you to everyone who has sent me messages.”

Around the same time as Felton’s update, a source told Entertainment Tonight exclusively that the British actor is still suffering from back spasms. His doctors, on the other hand, said it was normal.

The actor previously made news when he collapsed during a celebrity golf event at the Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, while portraying Draco Malfoy in the popular film franchise.

Felton was transported off the course on a stretcher pulled by a cart, according to photos acquired by Page Six. In the photos, he appeared to be awake, but following the collapse, he appeared stunned.

Felton, according to a source, fell on the 18th hole of the celebrity match due to dehydration. His camp, on the other hand, never confirmed this.

Mandy Rose, Dan Jansen, Toni Kuko, Mike Eruzione, A.J. Hawk, Kelly Slater, Sasha Vujai, and Stephanie Szostak were among the other celebrities who attended the celebrity competition.

When the incident occurred, Slater was the one who was playing with Felton. Until medical help arrived, the pro surfer stood by the actor’s side. He was reportedly brought to the hospital and told he would have to stay there overnight for monitoring.

Felton had just celebrated his birthday the day before the event. He shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram on his birthday, writing in the caption that he’s had “so much fun” in the previous 33 years and that he’s looking forward to the next 33 since “the best is yet to come.”