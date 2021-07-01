Tom Daley discusses his Olympic ambitions, recovery process, and how he’s developed into a lockdown ‘double stitcher.’

Tom Daley is back to hard training days at the pool after spending a big portion of lockdown as a stay-at-home dad to his son Robbie. In fact, he’s chatting with me over Zoom with wet hair, having stolen a little moment for interviews between dives.

The Olympian and two-time World Champion diver is hoping to bring home another medal for Team GB in this year’s rescheduled Tokyo Games, after making his Olympic debut in Beijing at the age of 14.

Daley’s life has changed since the birth of his first kid with husband Dustin Lance Black in 2018, when he was 27 years old. We speak with the two-time Olympic bronze medalist about his workouts, the necessity of rehabilitation, and how his attitude toward sport has evolved over the last decade.

What’s your current workout routine like?

“We’re at our most intense during pre-season training, but there are less than 30 days until the Olympics, which is weird because it feels like it’s approaching so rapidly.

“Every week, we conduct nine training sessions, each of which consists of an hour to an hour and a half in the gym followed by the same amount of time in the pool.”

How do you recuperate from your strenuous workouts?

“I do a Gyrotonic session twice a week [a training regimen that incorporates yoga, dancing, gymnastics, swimming, and t’ai chi].” I prefer to do active recuperation on my days off, so something that will increase my flexibility and mobility and help me to dive better.

“I take ice baths and apply ice to my arms, and I prefer to wear recovery compression boots, which compress your legs and promote blood flow to the area.”

You love knitting so much that you started your own Instagram account just to it. What is it about it that makes you feel at ease?

"Right before lockdown, I started knitting. Lance came up with the idea because he occasionally sees people.