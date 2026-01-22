Tom Cruise’s Transformation in ‘Digger’ to Shock Audiences

Tom Cruise is set to surprise moviegoers in a way they’ve never seen before with his role in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming film, Digger, scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2026. The film, which has already generated buzz due to its mysterious teaser and unconventional style, promises a dramatic shift from Cruise’s usual high-octane action roles.

Heavy Prosthetics and a ‘Grossman’ Transformation

In the highly anticipated movie, Cruise will don heavy prosthetics to portray a character named Digger Rockwell, a role that has been described as reminiscent of his outrageous portrayal of Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder (2008). For those who remember Grossman—a crass, egomaniacal Hollywood executive—Cruise’s new persona seems poised to take that energy to new extremes. In Digger, he’ll leave his typical “movie star” image behind, opting for a more grotesque and transformative performance. Early teasers suggest a shadowy figure wielding a shovel and sporting a prosthetic nose, leaving fans guessing about the character’s exact nature.

Iñárritu has promised that Cruise’s performance will “surprise the world,” describing his role as a “powerful global figure.” Co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, who also stars in the film, has echoed this sentiment, calling Digger “the craziest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” further fueling excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Stylistically, the film will carry the distinct mark of Iñárritu’s filmmaking style, with comparisons to his previous work on Birdman (2014). The film is expected to feature long, fluid tracking shots and an almost theatrical atmosphere, setting the stage for Cruise to fully reinvent his screen persona.

The film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2026 is likely to set the stage for a dramatic, attention-grabbing release, especially as audiences prepare for a performance from Cruise that promises to defy expectations and provide a stark contrast to his previous roles.