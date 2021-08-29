Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen during the filming of ‘Mission: Impossible’ in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

According to rumours, Tom Cruise was robbed while filming the seventh episode of “Mission: Impossible” in the United Kingdom.

The Sun reported that the 59-year-old actor’s BMW X7 was stolen from outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, England’s West Midlands region, on Tuesday, along with thousands of dollars in luggage stashed inside. The report could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

A BMW X7 was taken from Church Street that day, according to West Midlands Police, but was recovered a short time later in the nearby town of Smethwick, according to the BBC.

Authorities are reviewing security footage as part of their investigation into the incident. As of this writing, no arrests have been made.

According to The Sun, the robbers allegedly used a scanner to record and clone the signal of the premium car’s keyless ignition fob. The deception allegedly allowed the criminals to steal the automobile in minutes by convincing the car that the key was within range.

According to the claim, Cruise’s elite squad did not detect the car was vanished until Wednesday morning.

According to the outlet, the episode was a “major embarrassment for the security personnel,” according to an unnamed insider.

Because the car was equipped with an electronic tracking device, authorities were able to quickly recapture it. The Sun stated that everything inside the car, including his bags, was missing.

While in Birmingham, Cruise had being chauffeured around in his automobile. He has been commuting from a gorgeous Kent mansion where he has been staying by helicopter. According to the report, the automobile had been on constant alert to pick him up.

Within hours of the theft, BMW allegedly provided Cruise with an identical replacement. The event elicited no response from Paramount Pictures.

“We got a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning,” a police spokeswoman said in a statement. The automobile was found in Smethwick a short time afterwards. In the area where the automobile was found, CCTV inquiries were conducted. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Cruise recently said that during filming “Mission: Impossible 7,” he pulled off the most perilous stunt of his career. He can be seen flying from a motorcycle in mid-air, freefalling for a few seconds before activating his parachute and landing in a canyon in a 10-minute film shown at CinemaCon on Thursday.

“This is a long way off. Brief News from Washington Newsday.