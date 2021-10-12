Tom Cruise’s Appearance At Baseball Game Is Almost Unrecognizable; Actor’s Appearance Is Met With Criticism.

When Tom Cruise was sighted at a baseball game in San Francisco over the weekend, he surprised fans with a new look.

Page Six stated that the 59-year-old “Mission: Impossible” star was at Oracle Park Saturday with his son Connor to witness Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Cruise was photographed and videoed smiling in the stands and waved to supporters as he enjoyed the game. However, his appearance prompted some admirers to speculate that he underwent cosmetic surgery on his face.

“What’s with the inflated chipmunk cheeks?” says the narrator.

one individual said on Twitter. “What happened to his face? Is Wayne Newton’s doctor the same?” someone else wrote.

A third supporter pleaded, “@TomCruise @TomCruise @TomCruis

What have you done to your lovely features? When I spotted you in the stands during the Dodgers game, I was extremely disappointed! Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please” “Tom has either changed his appearance or gained weight. That is, however, our Tom! “another person wrote.

Some speculated that it was an imposter rather than the actor, while others believed Cruise resembled comedian Norm Macdonald, who died just a few months ago.

“That isn’t Tom Cruise at all. This guy is all over TikTok, milking it for all it’s worth “one person asserted

Molly Knight wrote, “I’m going to spend the rest of tonight and all of tomorrow wondering whether some random person convinced the Giants he was Tom Cruise.”

Another remarked, “Norm Macdonald’s final joke is that he’s taken over Tom Cruise’s face form.”

Others defended the “Top Gun” star, claiming that he is simply aging.

One remarked, “You’re watching the real-life 59-year-old aging Tom, not the’reel’ live improved Tom.”

“Listen, I’m not a huge fan of Tom Cruise (at all), but I’m sick of Twitter criticizing individuals for their weight changes. It is permissible for people to gain and lose weight, and it is truly nunya!!! Stop hating overweight people! “‘Another netizen wrote,’ he said.

“For his age, he still looks fantastic. For Pete’s sake, he’s approaching 60 years old. The ’80s hair plugs, on the other hand, were unexpected. For public appearances, he must use some of that hair thickening and a lot of make-up “a third user said

Cruise’s evolving visage has gotten a lot of notice in the past several years.

The actor’s face was described as “inflated,” “bloated,” and “frozen” as he attended the 2016 BAFTA Film Awards in London, with many speculating that he had a botched procedure. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.