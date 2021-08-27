Tom Cruise performs 13,000 motorcycle jumps and 500 hours of skydiving training for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

In the unique video of “Mission: Impossible 7,” which was unveiled at CinemaCon on Thursday, Tom Cruise attempted some daring feats, including leaping a motorcycle over a real cliff.

The 59-year-old actor can be seen jumping off a motorcycle in mid-air, freefalling for a few seconds before releasing his parachute and landing in a canyon in the 10-minute footage.

Because Cruise executed this feat in Norway without the assistance of a body double, he had to put in a lot of rehearsal time to get it right.

“This is by far the most risky thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years,” Cruise stated in “Mission: Impossible 7” behind-the-scenes footage, according to Deadline. “I’ve always wanted to do it since I was a kid.”

While filming the bike sequence, director Christopher McQuarrie stated that he wanted the skies to seem “misty, not foggy.”

The preview also reveals that getting the right shot required 13,000 motorbike jumps and 500 hours of skydiving training. “Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today,” one of the crew members says in the clip.

“The only thing that worries me more is what we have planned for Mission 8,” McQuarrie said at the end of the preview.

The 53-year-old director posted a shot of the actor doing a stunt on a moving train in April.

The filmmaker wrote, “What would Mission be without a little local color?” “We owe our gratitude to North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Office for Road and Rail, Eddie Draper, Riley’s & GB Rail Freight, and, of course, the extremely kind and hospitable Levisham residents.”

The action-packed film was originally set to hit theaters on July 23. The release date was pushed ahead to May 27, 2022, because to the COVID-19 pandemic. After 45 days, “Mission: Impossible 7” will be available to stream on Paramount+.

“Mission: Impossible 8,” the next chapter in the franchise, is set to hit theaters in 2023.