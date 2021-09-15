Tom Cruise Creates A Stunt Training Program For His Co-Stars In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

To ensure that the aerial combat sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick” look realistic, Tom Cruise designed a stunt training regimen for his co-stars.

Director John Kosinski discussed the training program and how the 1986 film “Top Gun” was a turning point in Cruise’s career.

“Top Gun is the film that catapulted Tom from promising young actor to superstar,” Kosinski said in an interview with Den of Geek on Tuesday. “It’s really a fantastic story, and Maverick and Goose [Anthony Edwards] have a fantastic friendship.”

“The notion of the wingman was introduced with Top Gun and has now entered the vernacular,” the 47-year-old director remarked.

Cruise also designed a training regimen for his co-stars to prepare them for the plane’s dynamic forces, as many pilots pass out owing to a lack of blood flow, according to him.

“We worked with the Navy for a year to secure approvals to deploy six of these IMAX-quality cameras inside the cockpit,” explained Kosinski. “In addition to cameras positioned all over the exteriors of the airplane, four of them were facing toward the performers and two of them were gazing forward.”

The director believes that the audience “feels the reality” of the shots because of the realistic aerial feats.

“You can feel the strain, the G-forces, the speed, things that no amount of money or visual effects could ever convey on a soundstage,” he continued. “It took a lot of time and effort, but the results were impossible to fake. I’m excited for folks to see it.”

The sequel to “Top Gun” is “Top Gun: Maverick.” The action-adventure is set to hit theaters on May 27th, 2019. Peter Craig and Justin Marks wrote the narrative. Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Monica Barbaro also star in the film.

The 59-year-old actor will next be seen in the seventh edition of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, in addition to “Top Gun: Maverick.” The actor is presently filming “Mission: Impossible 8” while “Mission: Impossible 7” is in post-production.

“Live Die Repeat and Repeat” and “Luna Park” will also include the actor.