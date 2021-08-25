Tom Cruise astonishes a British family when he lands his helicopter in their backyard.

Tom Cruise stunned a British family when his helicopter landed in their garden after he was unable to find a suitable landing location in a “surreal” dream-come-true event.

When Coventry Airport was temporarily closed Monday, the 59-year-old actor, who is presently filming the latest “Mission: Impossible” film in the United Kingdom, found himself in a predicament.

His staff phoned Alison Webb and her partner in Warwickshire, requesting permission for a “unnamed VIP who was running late and really needed to land” to utilize their field.

“I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to witness the helicopter land in the garden,” Webb told BBC News. It was like, ‘Wow,’ when he [Tom Cruise] arrived and got out. He immediately walked over to the kids for a discussion, then came over and elbow bumped us and said, “Thank you very much.”

The actor expressed his gratitude to the couple’s children by conversing with them and “elbow bumping” them to say “thank you very much.”

Cruise eagerly agreed to take their children on a helicopter flight. “Then he said the kids could go up in the helicopter if they wanted,” Webbre added.

She described the experience as “amazing” and “surreal.”

“It turned out to be an absolutely fantastic day. She told the site, “It was strange, and I still can’t believe it occurred.”

The “Jack Reacher” actor has spent the majority of his time in the United Kingdom in recent weeks. He was just seen eating dinner at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham last weekend.

The “Knight And Day” actor was also seen shopping with his “Mission: Impossible” co-star Hayley Atwell at the Grand Central shopping center, where they were filming scenes for the film.

In May 2022, “Mission: Impossible 7” will be released.