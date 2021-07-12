Tom Cruise and his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell attend the Wimbledon Finals.

On Saturday, Tom Cruise attended the Wimbledon championships with his reported girlfriend Hayley Atwell. They were joined by Pom Klementieff, who co-starred with them in “Mission: Impossible 7.”

Cruise wore a smart three-piece blue suit with a tie and aviator sunglasses to the tennis finals, and the trio looked like Hollywood royalty. Cruise sat in the stands between Atwell and Klementieff, who wore cropped jeans and a mustard-yellow jacket with trendy sunglasses and a heart-shaped belt buckle, according to photos from the event.

Atwell, who played Peggy Carter in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” wore a cream floral mid-length dress with red shoes and a cream trench coat. She was photographed chuckling chummily with Cruise in several of the images taken during the occasion. Other photographs show Cruise smiling as they entered the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, where he allowed Atwell get a step ahead of him.

On Sunday, Cruise was joined by another “Mission: Impossible 7” co-star, Esai Morales, who was dressed in a maroon suit, shirt, and tie for the men’s singles final. He and Cruise didn’t wear masks to the Wimbledon finals. Because spectators were only required to wear masks within the venue grounds, they were not required to wear them outside of it.

Cruise’s appearance with his “Mission: Impossible 7” co-stars occurred a month after the film’s shooting was delayed on location owing to positive COVID-19 test results.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “we have temporarily paused work on ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test findings during routine testing.”

“All safety precautions are being followed, and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, relationship allegations between Cruise and Atwell first surfaced in December 2020. Cruise was formerly married to Mimi Rogers, an actress and producer. He married his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman, the same year his first marriage ended in 1990. Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, are his children with Kidman.

In 2001, Cruise divorced Kidman and married A-list actress Katie Holmes in 2006. Their marriage, however, only lasted until 2012. Suri, their 14-year-old daughter, is now a teenager.