‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 22: The Charm’s Origin Story [Spoilers]

Holding Baji’s charm brings back memories of when the Tokyo Manjiro Gang was founded by the six founding members. The gang’s genesis story and the charm are explored in Episode 22 of “Tokyo Revengers.” “One For All” is the title of the new episode.

The synopsis and spoiler stills for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 22 have been revealed on the official website. Mikey remembers the events of two years ago in the first episode, which begins with a flashback.

Mikey resolves to take on the Black Dragons, a violent gang. The members of the gang are notorious for their brutality and are substantially older in the industry. According to the summary, Mikey is looking for a reason to attack the Black Dragons.

Mikey later proclaims his desire to create a gang in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 22. Mikey and Baji talk about the kind of group Baji wants to form. Baji admits that he wants to form a team in which everyone can live for the sake of others.

Mikey, Baji, Draken, Kazutora, Pah-chin, and Mitsuya purchase charms at the shrine to mark the formation of the Tokyo Manjiro gang after forming the gang.

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. He’s standing on the station platform the day after learning of her death when he’s pushed over onto the tracks by a throng of passengers. When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back enjoying the finest days of his life, according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Episode 22 of “Tokyo Revengers” will be released on Saturday. In the United States, Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.