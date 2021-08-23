Toilet spy, Bagbangboomboom, and scumbag burglar are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

These are the faces of ten persons arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A paedophile who based his heinous misdeeds on an alter ego named “Alex” was sentenced by a judge.

Courts heard about two EncroChat dealers who used the secret phone network to distribute massive amounts of drugs across the country.

Another judge dealt with a dangerous yob who squirted gasoline at two random doormen, while another judge dealt with a’scumbag’ thief spotted hiding in a child’s bedroom.

Meanwhile, troubling examples included a sexual predator who befriended a teen boy, a child rapist who was finally apprehended, and an upskirt pervert who also recorded women in restrooms.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Dutton, Paul

After his victim informed him, “You are a threat to society and deserve to be in prison,” sexual predator Paul Dutton pleaded forgiveness.

The 61-year-old sexually molested a vulnerable adolescent, leaving him “broken” and suffering from anxiety and melancholy.

When confronted by the brave victim in court, he dropped his head in shame, sitting with his distraught mother in the area ordinarily reserved for jurors.

The pervert had the audacity to say “sorry” as he was taken down after weeping his way through the boy’s tragic victim statement.

Dutton, of Cotswold Grove, St Helens, befriended the kid by providing him with counsel and assistance before sexually assaulting him.

He guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a minor to participate in sexual activity, and three counts of participating in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Dutton was sentenced to three years in prison.

Badibanga, Mathew

Mathew Badibanga made “huge gains” utilizing the encrypted phone service under the EncroChat moniker “Bagbangboomboom.”

He was caught in September of last year after supplying massive amounts of cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and amphetamines across the country.

The 34-year-old, who also changed his surname spelling to “Badibango,” was apprehended by cops following a series of raids in Formby and Whiston.

The dealer, who lived on Manorwood Drive in Whiston, was imprisoned.