Today’s PMQs start at what time? Boris Johnson will be subjected to live questioning amid calls for him to resign.

When asked about a rumored “boozy party” within Number 10 last Christmas, Prime Minister David Cameron flatly denied any regulations were broken when questioned by The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

However, only days after the supposed lockdown-breaking gathering last year, ITV News released leaked film of No 10 personnel laughing about a Downing Street bash.

Despite Downing Street’s repeated denials, the video shows Allegra Stratton laughing about the event during a mock news conference.

According to Mirror Online, other senior advisors may be seen creased up over “cheese and wine” presumably in Downing Street and “a work meeting” that “was not socially detached.”

The film was condemned by Labour leader Keir Starmer, who branded the Prime Minister as “socially distant from the facts.”

“Unfortunately, we have a Prime Minister that is socially detached from the truth,” he told ITV News.

Prime Minister’s Questions will run on BBC Two at 12 p.m.

What should we anticipate from PMQs?

After the Prime Minister effectively cancelled Christmas for millions of people in 2020, the reported Christmas party at Downing Street has sparked widespread outrage.

“In September, Boris Johnson faced bereaved families in the eyes and told them he had done everything he could to save their loved ones,” Becky Kummer, spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, stated.

“There are no words to convey how terrible and humiliating it is to hear Boris Johnson’s staff joking about breaching the rules they created, while others followed them and had to say goodbye to their loved ones through a screen.” It’s the behavior of those who believe they are superior to us.

"An organization's culture is established by its leaders, and the PM has established a culture where.

