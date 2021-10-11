Today’s dress of Holly Willoughby and where to get her This Morning outfits.

Holly Willoughby is unquestionably a style icon.

Over seven million people follow her on Instagram, eagerly awaiting her latest #hwstyle picture for style inspiration.

Holly posts her outfit on Instagram four days a week before presenting This Morning, noting any products she’ll be wearing.

As a new co-host, Lee Mack will join Holly Willoughby.

Holly favors both high-street and designer brands, and she frequently wears Zara, & Other Stories, and Maje.

The 40-year-style old’s is rarely questioned, and her fans are quick to praise her anytime she publishes an OOTD.

Others rush to purchase her full suit, causing some clothing items to sell out.

If you like Holly’s style, we’ve compiled a list of every day’s outfits from This Morning, along with where you can buy them.

This is what Holly Willoughby is wearing this week on This Morning.

This Morning: October 11: Where to Buy Holly Willoughby’s Dress

Today on This Morning, Holly Willoughby is dressed in a couture gown.

Maje’s clothing is a ‘Renatila bow-print cotton dress,’ which costs £329.

The dress is fully lined and has a round neck, contrast velvet collar, elbow-length sleeves, contrast velvet piping, all-over bow pattern, front flap pockets, fitting waist, and is fully lined, according to Selfridges.

Holly accessorized the garment with black court heels.

Holly’s Maje dress is available at Selfridges.